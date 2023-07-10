Previous
South Melbourne Primary School mural by ankers70
Photo 780

South Melbourne Primary School mural

This mural by Peter Daverington (2019), wraps around the walls of the school emphasising the intersection of geometry and nature.

South Melbourne Primary is Victoria's first vertical primary school with playgrounds on the roof of the school.

10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
213% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
nice mural
July 9th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great vibrant colours.
July 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise