Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 780
South Melbourne Primary School mural
This mural by Peter Daverington (2019), wraps around the walls of the school emphasising the intersection of geometry and nature.
South Melbourne Primary is Victoria's first vertical primary school with playgrounds on the roof of the school.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
794
photos
93
followers
97
following
213% complete
View this month »
773
774
775
776
777
778
779
780
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
9th July 2023 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Phil Howcroft
ace
nice mural
July 9th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great vibrant colours.
July 9th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close