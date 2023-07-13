Previous
Wurundjeri Way extension by ankers70
Wurundjeri Way extension

Looking through the works from the walking/bike path beside Footscray Road Melbourne. The bridges and works (part of the West Gate Tunnel Project) made a lovely silhouette above us as we walked.

13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
Susan Wakely ace
A great pov with structures above nicely captured.
July 12th, 2023  
