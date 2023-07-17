Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 787
Did I get the date wrong?
It's not even St Patrick's Day! Yesterday in a coffee shop near home. Not a great pic but gave me a quiet laugh.
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
801
photos
93
followers
98
following
215% complete
View this month »
780
781
782
783
784
785
786
787
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
16th July 2023 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-141
Susan Wakely
ace
I guess if you have the clothes then you had just as well wear them. Maybe everything else was in the wash.
July 16th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
it's a cool candid
July 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close