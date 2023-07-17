Previous
Did I get the date wrong? by ankers70
Photo 787

Did I get the date wrong?

It's not even St Patrick's Day! Yesterday in a coffee shop near home. Not a great pic but gave me a quiet laugh.
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
215% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I guess if you have the clothes then you had just as well wear them. Maybe everything else was in the wash.
July 16th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
it's a cool candid
July 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise