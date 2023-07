Mo

Statue of Roy 'Mo' Rene, 1891-1954, Hindley Street Adelaide. Comedian and much loved entertainer, known for his colourful phraseology and originator of phrases now part of the Australian slang vernacular, such as

—'Don't come the raw prawn with me'

—'Strike me lucky'

—'Fair suck of the sauce bottle (or sav)'

—'You little beauty'