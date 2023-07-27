Sign up
Photo 797
Grey Day at Glenelg, SA
Late upload today as travelling all day.
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
811
photos
94
followers
98
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
22nd July 2023 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and leading lines. Safe travels :-)
July 27th, 2023
