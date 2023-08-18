Previous
One small wispy cloud

Wurgarri (Mt Sturgeon) and Mud-dajug (Mt Abrupt) in Djab Wurrung country at the southern end of the Gariwerd Range near Dunkeld.
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Suzanne

Susan Wakely ace
Great looking mountain range.
August 17th, 2023  
George ace
A beautiful image, with or without the cloud.
August 17th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
looks great Suzanne , I like the placement of the sun
August 17th, 2023  
