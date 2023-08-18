Sign up
Previous
Photo 819
One small wispy cloud
Wurgarri (Mt Sturgeon) and Mud-dajug (Mt Abrupt) in Djab Wurrung country at the southern end of the Gariwerd Range near Dunkeld.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
3
1
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
819
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
12th August 2023 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking mountain range.
August 17th, 2023
George
ace
A beautiful image, with or without the cloud.
August 17th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
looks great Suzanne , I like the placement of the sun
August 17th, 2023
