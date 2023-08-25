Previous
Morning glow by ankers70
Photo 826

Morning glow

Quest Hotel, St Kilda Road, Melbourne. Because this building is covered in a copper-hued glass, it catches the morning sunrise and glows golden. This building is behind the heritage listed Charsfield Mansion now a separate boutique hotel.

In the photo in this link you can just see the coppery hued glass of the Quest building:
https://www.questapartments.com.au/about-quest/news/article/quest-st-kilda-road-opens-weeks-before-australian-grand-prix
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Suzanne

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
August 24th, 2023  
Dawn ace
It certainly has a fabulous glow
August 24th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice shot👍😊
August 24th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely capture
August 24th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Stunning light
August 24th, 2023  
