Man with vase of flowers by ankers70
Photo 839

Man with vase of flowers

This is a very small (about 20cm in height) piece of stencilled street art, in Baptiste Lane, Melbourne. It's right down at street level so it was a down on the knees job, with associated problems of getting up again!
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Susan Wakely ace
You had to have your eye open to see this.Great Wall art.
September 6th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
That is awesome!
September 6th, 2023  
Lesley ace
I love it. Well done!
September 6th, 2023  
Juan B. ace
Cute artwork. I thought who made that
September 6th, 2023  
