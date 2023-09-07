Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 839
Man with vase of flowers
This is a very small (about 20cm in height) piece of stencilled street art, in Baptiste Lane, Melbourne. It's right down at street level so it was a down on the knees job, with associated problems of getting up again!
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
853
photos
92
followers
106
following
229% complete
View this month »
832
833
834
835
836
837
838
839
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
6th September 2023 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street-art-7
Susan Wakely
ace
You had to have your eye open to see this.Great Wall art.
September 6th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
That is awesome!
September 6th, 2023
Lesley
ace
I love it. Well done!
September 6th, 2023
Juan B.
ace
Cute artwork. I thought who made that
September 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close