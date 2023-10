A view of The Barn in Bickleigh Vale, Mooroolbark, the village ( https://www.bickleighvale.com.au/) created and developed from the 1920s on by Edna Walling (1896–1973), one of Australia's most influential landscape designers. Bickleigh Vale is rarely open to the public and my walking group was fortunate to have private access to some of the gardens. It was a grey and very wet day so all photos were taken in difficult conditions and don't do justice to the pure loveliness of the place.