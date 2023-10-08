Sign up
Photo 870
Photo 870
Blue mist
Also taken at Bickleigh Vale. While it has beautiful flowers, Blue mist plant (Bartlettina sordida) can be an environmental weed here in Australia.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
2
3
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
D-Lux 7
Taken
4th October 2023 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful shot!
October 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A beautiful shot fav
October 7th, 2023
