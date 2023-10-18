Reminder!

Painted by Tom Day (@adnate), a member of the Juddy Roller Collective, for NAIDOC Week 2022 and located in Gill's Alley, Melbourne CBD. It pays homage to the Wurrundjeri land and the Wurrundjeri people and the Yarra River that threads its way through the land and the image.



It's a poignant reminder that we, as a nation, still can't see the First Peoples as more than simply the subjects of street art and murals! Please excuse the polemic but I am still feeling saddened by Saturday's Referendum outcome.



Hard to photograph this one to get the full impact and the girl on smoko down the end of the alley was very suspicious about what I was doing.