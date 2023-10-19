Reflections in a mud puddle

We live near the new Anzac rapid transit Station part of the Melbourne Metro Tunnel Project which has included a new tunnel under the Yarra River and has been under construction since 2018, with a slowdown during 2020-21. It is now operational as tram stop but the underground train component is not yet operational..



The project has involved major and shifting relocations of roads and tram lines, so to keep my memories alive of how it used to be I have taken photographs over the past five years. One day, I shall put it all together.



For the time being, this is one view along St Kilda Road north towards the CBD with the curvy structure the new station and entry and Australia 108 and the Eureka Tower behind it.



