Photo 882
Working from home!
Not a great photo but this guy working on his laptop on South Melbourne Beach amused me.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
896
photos
102
followers
112
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
D-Lux 7
Taken
19th October 2023 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Alsorts lol
October 19th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
Looks like he has a good internet connection.
October 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Now that’s a room with a view.
October 19th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
so cool , not WFH but WFTB
October 19th, 2023
