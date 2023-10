Looking back 2

Stimulated by travel photos on this site and plans to return to Bali in 2024, I have been sorting my old photos. I am going to post a few Bali pics over the next few days. Strictly speaking not taken on the same day but I hope you will all indulge me.



I love the street life of Bali. In a little back alley, these guys were concentrating on an evening game of chess. This one taken in 2016.