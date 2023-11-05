Previous
Still reaching for the sky! by ankers70
Still reaching for the sky!

Melbourne Welsh Church, one of only two Welch Calvinist Churches still active in Victoria. This simple Gothic Revival Church (1871) replaced the original Welsh Chapel (1856). Even though it's now somewhat dwarfed by surrounding buildings it still stands tall and proud

This is where I attend my monthly Welsh language learning group

The Queen Victoria Memorial Hospital for women began in the Church Hall in 1896. The plaque on the hall reads:
'In memory of Dr Constance Stone, the first Australian woman to qualify as a medical practitioner. Because Australian medical schools were closed to women, she studied overseas. In 1896, together with some of the first women medical graduates of the University of Melbourne, she established the Queen Victoria Hospital Melbourne, initially as an outpatients' clinic in St David's Hall, Welsh Church, La Trobe Street.'
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 4th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great contrast of different buildings.
November 4th, 2023  
