Still reaching for the sky!

Melbourne Welsh Church, one of only two Welch Calvinist Churches still active in Victoria. This simple Gothic Revival Church (1871) replaced the original Welsh Chapel (1856). Even though it's now somewhat dwarfed by surrounding buildings it still stands tall and proud



This is where I attend my monthly Welsh language learning group



The Queen Victoria Memorial Hospital for women began in the Church Hall in 1896. The plaque on the hall reads:

'In memory of Dr Constance Stone, the first Australian woman to qualify as a medical practitioner. Because Australian medical schools were closed to women, she studied overseas. In 1896, together with some of the first women medical graduates of the University of Melbourne, she established the Queen Victoria Hospital Melbourne, initially as an outpatients' clinic in St David's Hall, Welsh Church, La Trobe Street.'

