Previous
Photo 900
Wandering the laneways looking for breakfast
Lots of tourists in town for the Melbourne Cup. Me, I'm on my way for my morning swim and pool workout.
The first Tuesday in November: Melbourne Cup and Cup Day holiday today.
Holiday cheer to all and apologies for my tardiness with commentary.
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling.
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
D-Lux 7
Taken
5th November 2023 8:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sixws-145
