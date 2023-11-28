Previous
Purple amongst the gold by ankers70
Photo 921

Purple amongst the gold

Eryngium sp. or sea holly, a weed in parts of Australia, growing on the roadside verges, Western Victoria.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
252% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise