Previous
Photo 951
Dancing lights
I don't do this too often but this time of year with all the lights gives great opportunities.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
4
3
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
965
photos
102
followers
113
following
260% complete
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
27th December 2023 9:18pm
Privacy
Public
Junan Heath
ace
Very cool shot!
December 27th, 2023
Babs
ace
Lovely ICM. They really are dancing.
December 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
The lights are having a party.
December 27th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Such a lovely abstract...great colours
December 27th, 2023
