Dancing lights by ankers70
Photo 951

Dancing lights

I don't do this too often but this time of year with all the lights gives great opportunities.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
Junan Heath ace
Very cool shot!
December 27th, 2023  
Babs ace
Lovely ICM. They really are dancing.
December 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
The lights are having a party.
December 27th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Such a lovely abstract...great colours
December 27th, 2023  
