Previous
Photo 1007
Just some negative space
Tag:
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
3
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1021
photos
115
followers
123
following
275% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
20th February 2024 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh it certainly is.
February 20th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
And then your eye finds the little recessed rectangle....
February 20th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Cool find and most wonderful!
February 20th, 2024
