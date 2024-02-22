Previous
Just some negative space by ankers70
Photo 1007

Just some negative space

Tag:

22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
275% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Oh it certainly is.
February 20th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
And then your eye finds the little recessed rectangle....
February 20th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Cool find and most wonderful!
February 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise