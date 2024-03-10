Walking in the snow, Falun, Sweden

One of our regular walks in Falun as we visit family. I am sure such scenes are familiar to many of you in northern climes but, for me, this was lovely—cold but lovely. We have visited Falun on a number of occasions now, but this is our first visit at this time of the year. We have been blessed with clear, sunny weather during the day. We have, though, learnt to walk very carefully as the sun melts the top layer of snow and ice, making it very slippery.



Apologies for infrequent comment on the photos of others. I am travelling as you can tell and there's not always a lot of time.







