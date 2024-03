Vaekshuset Restaurant in the Opera Park, adjacent to Copenhagen's Opera House. The restaurant, only open since October 2023, is a wonderful glass sided structure in the newly opened Opera Park. It has a glass walkway to the relatively new Opera House.More about the Opera House: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copenhagen_Opera_House More about Vaekshuset: https://www.operaparkfonden.dk/vaeksthuset/