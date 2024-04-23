Andrew-Bede Allsopp @allsop challenged me to use reflections in some way or another. I hope Andrew will accept this photo which wasn't taken this week, but only a few days ago in Manchester during our walk in the Bridgewater Canal area.
This is the Merchants' Warehouse, the oldest surviving warehouse on the Bridgewater Canal. It was destroyed by fire in 1829 and rebuilt in 1830. After a long working life it became derelict in the late 20th century and suffered another fire. It was repurposed in 1997 into studios and offices.