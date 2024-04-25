Previous
Reflections 2 by ankers70
Reflections 2

Andrew-Bede Allsopp @allsop challenged me to use reflections in some way or another. I took this photo yesterday along the Leeds and Liverpool Canal between Bingley and Saltaire.

25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Susannah
Such a sense of peace
April 25th, 2024  
Diana ace
A stunning capture of these wonderful reflections and peaceful scene.
April 25th, 2024  
