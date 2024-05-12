Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1087
A truly big spider
40 foot tall steel sculpture of a spin head spider by Michael Christian (2009) in Toronto's Distillery District called 'IT'.
More works by Michael Christian:
https://www.michaelchristian.com/
12th May 2024
12th May 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1103
photos
126
followers
132
following
297% complete
View this month »
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
4th May 2024 2:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street-art-14
Susan Wakely
ace
An interesting sculpture. Thank you for the link he work is certainly unusual.
May 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close