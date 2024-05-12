Previous
A truly big spider by ankers70
A truly big spider

40 foot tall steel sculpture of a spin head spider by Michael Christian (2009) in Toronto's Distillery District called 'IT'.

More works by Michael Christian: https://www.michaelchristian.com/
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Susan Wakely ace
An interesting sculpture. Thank you for the link he work is certainly unusual.
May 11th, 2024  
