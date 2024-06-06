Just playing 2

Previous
The same basic set of glassware as in yesterday's post ( https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2024-06-05). Not sure what I did to get this one but I like it. Shame it's not Flash of Red February!

I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Dave ace
Beautiful selective color and processing. Love the grainy look.
June 5th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Another beauty! yesterday's was all about the colour - this one's all about the mood and the cheerful little red baby of the family...
June 5th, 2024  
Dixie Goode ace
This is stunning. You’re right. Perfect for mid February
June 5th, 2024  
