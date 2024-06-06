Sign up
Previous
Photo 1112
Just playing 2
The same basic set of glassware as in yesterday's post (
https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2024-06-05).
Not sure what I did to get this one but I like it. Shame it's not Flash of Red February!
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
3
3
Embed Code
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1130
photos
131
followers
135
following
304% complete
1105
1106
1107
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
3rd June 2024 11:13pm
Dave
ace
Beautiful selective color and processing. Love the grainy look.
June 5th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Another beauty! yesterday's was all about the colour - this one's all about the mood and the cheerful little red baby of the family...
June 5th, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
This is stunning. You’re right. Perfect for mid February
June 5th, 2024
