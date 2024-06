On the corner of Centre Place and Flinders Lane, Melbourne, and completed in 1930, the building was designed by Harry Norris in a Spanish/Moorish style (hence the name of the building), quite unique in Melbourne at that time. I regularly pass this entrance in Centre Place on my walk to my swimming pool. Today, the building is for the most part privately owned residential apartments with ground floor retail and restaurant businesses.More information: https://verticali.co/property/majorca/