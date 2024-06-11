Previous
Morning trams Melbourne by ankers70
Photo 1117

Morning trams Melbourne

11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Suzanne

@ankers70
Great street shot with the pedestrian providing even more interest.
June 10th, 2024  
Love the perspective. Hope the flags bolster Myers performance 😉
June 10th, 2024  
A nice street capture with the red flag leading the eyes to the trams
June 10th, 2024  
love the motion blurrrr on the walker
June 10th, 2024  
