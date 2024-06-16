Sign up
Bouquet of Tulips
Memorial sculpture by Jeff Koons (2019) outside Petit Palais, Paris, honouring the victims of the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris. The Metal sculpture is 11 metres tall and references the Statue of Liberty.
Still sorting travel pics from March–May 2024.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
2
2
Suzanne
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful
June 15th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
very clever composition Suzanne
June 15th, 2024
