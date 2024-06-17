Sign up
Previous
Photo 1123
Looking up
Sculptural entrance by Shayne Dark to 117 Peter Street, Toronto. Wallman Architects 2016.
More info:
https://rudywallmanarchitectlimited.com/project/tableau/
Still sorting travel pics from March–May 2024.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
5
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Views
8
8
Comments
5
5
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
3rd May 2024 10:03am
Mark St Clair
ace
Cool POV!
June 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic perspective
June 16th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Awesome!
June 16th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
June 16th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
This is an outstanding geometry perspective.
June 16th, 2024
