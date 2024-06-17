Previous
Looking up by ankers70
Photo 1123

Looking up

Sculptural entrance by Shayne Dark to 117 Peter Street, Toronto. Wallman Architects 2016.

More info: https://rudywallmanarchitectlimited.com/project/tableau/

Still sorting travel pics from March–May 2024.

17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Mark St Clair
Cool POV!
June 16th, 2024  
Corinne C
Fantastic perspective
June 16th, 2024  
Lesley
Awesome!
June 16th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Good capture
June 16th, 2024  
Yao RL
This is an outstanding geometry perspective.
June 16th, 2024  
