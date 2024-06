La Galerie Vivienne de Paris

I am fascinated by the arcades projects of the nineteenth century and seek them out. I particularly liked Galerie Vivienne, one of Paris' premier 'passages couverts'. Designed by François Jean Delannoy, it dates to 1823.



Still sorting travel pics from March–May 2024.



My apologies for not commenting or replying this week. We have had a BIG family weekend for my husband's birthday. I can get a photo posted each day but not much time for anything else!