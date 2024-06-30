Sign up
Previous
Photo 1136
Hands in motion
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
challenged me to do a self-portrait using multiple exposures. I chose to do a portrait of my hands using multiple exposures. Hope this meets Delwyn's challenge.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
1
1
Embed Code
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1155
photos
133
followers
136
following
311% complete
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
D-Lux 7
Taken
27th June 2024 5:49pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
get-pushed-621
KV
ace
It kind of becomes a little like a mosaic.
June 29th, 2024
