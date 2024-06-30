Previous
Hands in motion by ankers70
Photo 1136

Hands in motion

Delwyn Barnett @dkbarnett challenged me to do a self-portrait using multiple exposures. I chose to do a portrait of my hands using multiple exposures. Hope this meets Delwyn's challenge.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
311% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
It kind of becomes a little like a mosaic.
June 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise