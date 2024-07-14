Sign up
Previous
Photo 1150
Up the down staircase
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
7
8
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1170
photos
133
followers
139
following
315% complete
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
19
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
13th July 2024 3:25pm
Privacy
Public
Phil Howcroft
ace
vey artistic suzanne
July 13th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Now that’s a bit of a brain teasers.
July 13th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Mesmerizing!
July 13th, 2024
George
ace
Well spotted.
July 13th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
That's soo good. Such great geometric lines with a wonderfully abstract result.
July 13th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
July 13th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Great shot, still trying to work it out
July 13th, 2024
