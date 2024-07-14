Previous
Up the down staircase by ankers70
Up the down staircase

14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Phil Howcroft ace
vey artistic suzanne
July 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Now that’s a bit of a brain teasers.
July 13th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Mesmerizing!
July 13th, 2024  
George ace
Well spotted.
July 13th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
That's soo good. Such great geometric lines with a wonderfully abstract result.
July 13th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
July 13th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Great shot, still trying to work it out
July 13th, 2024  
