Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1219
Lines and connections
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1241
photos
136
followers
145
following
333% complete
View this month »
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
20th September 2024 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
winghong_ho
Nice perspective and b&w.
September 20th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Grea lines
September 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
September 20th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice lines
September 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a great pattern it makes.
September 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close