Previous
Photo 1220
Chettinadu, India 2017
Whenever I get a few moments I sort travel photos. This one is from one of the cluster of villages that make up the chettinadu district in Tamil Nadu, India.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chettinad
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1242
photos
136
followers
145
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
D-LUX 5
Taken
13th September 2017 10:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
