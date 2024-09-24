Digging deep in the travel archive 2

This is another old travel photo, originally taken on film and then scanned from a print.



It was taken in October 1986 at the Garove Island trade store. Garove is the largest of the Vitu Island group, north of New Britain, PNG. Garove is essentially a volcanic crater with a narrow breach in the southern side of the crater wall, allowing enty for sea craft. The inner walls of the crater rise fairly steeply from the sea to 100–150m. The island is only relatively small at approximately 67 sq km. The last eruptions were in the late 1800s.



Trade stores are the local, small scale retail outlets in PNG island and remote communities resupplied by the Burns Philp shipping/trading company. Mostly the islanders live on fishing and gardening.

