Previous
Photo 1227
Reconstruction
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
2
0
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1249
photos
137
followers
146
following
336% complete
View this month »
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
28th September 2024 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mundane-cables
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
September 28th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
September 28th, 2024
