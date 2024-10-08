Sign up
Photo 1236
Ban Pa Bong Piang, NW Thailand
Inside Doi Inthanon National Park
Thankyou for all comments and favs on photos. I have limited internet access at present and will comment when I can
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
7th October 2024 2:23pm
