What I have seen!

In this area of Thailand elephants have always been important to the economy sometimes in what we would now judge to be less than pleasant ways. They were rounded up here before being sent to Chiang Mai for work including the gathering and haulage of teak and for ceremonial occasions.



In more recent times elephant riding has been a popular international tourist activity. Now it is frowned upon although not banned. This elephant is from one of several elephant rescue sanctuaries where elephants are cared for as they can no longer survive in the wild due to injury, age or dependence on people. Money from visitors goes to elephant care and food.