Wat Doi Subpahndu by ankers70
Wat Doi Subpahndu

Temple complex in Don Pao area of Mae Wang district, about 45 minutes drive southwest from Chiang Mai city in Thailand.

Naga, the snake, protector of Buddha (and Thailand’s national mythological creature) is in evidence all around this temple.

Sorry not commenting or responfing but not good internet. Many thanks to all
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Suzanne

ace
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
October 11th, 2024  
