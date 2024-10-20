Previous
The fish seller at the morning market, Chiang Mai by ankers70
The fish seller at the morning market, Chiang Mai

This lovely lady asked me to take her photo on my daily early exploration of the morning market here in Chiang Mai. She was delighted to see herself on the screen
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Suzanne

@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
There is a lady who is very happy with life. Beautiful shot of her and her nice smile.
October 20th, 2024  
