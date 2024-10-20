Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1248
The fish seller at the morning market, Chiang Mai
This lovely lady asked me to take her photo on my daily early exploration of the morning market here in Chiang Mai. She was delighted to see herself on the screen
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1271
photos
136
followers
144
following
341% complete
View this month »
1241
1242
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
19th October 2024 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
There is a lady who is very happy with life. Beautiful shot of her and her nice smile.
October 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close