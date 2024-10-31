Previous
Temple sweeping by ankers70
Photo 1259

Temple sweeping

Chiang Mai, Thailand.
Sorting photos of our recent trip, still.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
Rob Z ace
That's a great image - it tells so many stories so very well...
October 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Perfect for the time of year .
October 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great shot
October 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks a little like the witches brooms 😀
October 30th, 2024  
haskar ace
The witches went swimming.
October 30th, 2024  
