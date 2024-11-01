Sign up
Previous
Photo 1260
Worksite sweeping.
I love the way these brooms were used everywhere. An iconic part of the life in Chiang Mai.
I am sure some of you will be releved to know that I am nearing the end of my sorting of my Thailand photos.
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
Susan Wakely
ace
I have heard that these brooms are very efficient.
October 31st, 2024
