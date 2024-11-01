Previous
Worksite sweeping. by ankers70
Worksite sweeping.

I love the way these brooms were used everywhere. An iconic part of the life in Chiang Mai.

I am sure some of you will be releved to know that I am nearing the end of my sorting of my Thailand photos.
Susan Wakely ace
I have heard that these brooms are very efficient.
October 31st, 2024  
