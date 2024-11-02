Red waratah

I don't often post photographs of flowers, but today I will because I took so many the day before yesterday at the Dandenong Ranges Botanic Gardens (formerley the National Rhododendron garden) at Olinda. All the Rhodos are in flower at the moment but I was more entranced by the wonderful display of native Australian plants in flower in the Chelsea Garden.



The waratahs (Telopea sp.), one of my favourites, were all in flower making spectacular displays. Red, white and creamy yellow waratahs were on display. This one is the NSW Waratah (Telopea speciosissima), the floral emblem of the State of New South Wales.



A little bit of background on the Chelsea Garden at Olinda: this is a permanent display featuring over 400 native Australian species. It was the first ever Australian entry to win at the Royal Horticulatural Society's Chelsea Flower Show (2013) and was the first ever to be voted unanimously 'Best in Show' there. After the show, the garden was dismantled piece by piece and recreated (requiring excavation and rebuilding) on part of the former Olinda Golf Course (now incorporated into the Dandenong Ranges Botanic Gardens). It was opened at Olinda in June 2023.



There may be more photos to come!

