Another photo from the Chelsea Garden at the Dandenong Ranges Botanic Gardens (see yesterday's post at https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2024-11-02#comment-36457711 for details).Most of the yellow waratahs are hybrids bred from the rare yellow Tasmanian waratah (Telopea truncata).One of the habits of the waratah can be to develop new growth through the flowers even before they have properly finished flowering. In this photo, the bright new shoots catching the sun formed a corona across the top of the bush which I liked.