Photo 1263
Scarlet banksia (Banksia coccinea)
Another from the Chelsea Garden at the Dandenong Ranges Botanic Gardens (see
https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2024-11-02#comment-36457711
for details).
I love our native flora but I have not seen such an amazing display of Australian plants all in flower at the same time.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
5
2
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
1287
photos
136
followers
143
following
346% complete
View this month »
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
KV
ace
Lovely color combination with the red and lavender.
November 3rd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Thankyou. The central slightly lavender one is an unopened flower head with the red just starting to appear.
November 3rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully amazing
November 3rd, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Beautifully😊
November 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So unusual and lovely contrasting colours.
November 3rd, 2024
