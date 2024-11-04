Previous
Scarlet banksia (Banksia coccinea) by ankers70
Scarlet banksia (Banksia coccinea)

Another from the Chelsea Garden at the Dandenong Ranges Botanic Gardens (see https://365project.org/ankers70/365/2024-11-02#comment-36457711 for details).

I love our native flora but I have not seen such an amazing display of Australian plants all in flower at the same time.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

KV ace
Lovely color combination with the red and lavender.
November 3rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Thankyou. The central slightly lavender one is an unopened flower head with the red just starting to appear.
November 3rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully amazing
November 3rd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Beautifully😊
November 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So unusual and lovely contrasting colours.
November 3rd, 2024  
