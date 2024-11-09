Sign up
Photo 1268
Street refractions 2
I cropped this slightly but the colours, 'candy colours' as my husband called them slightly disparagingly, are SOOC.
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
8th November 2024 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scenesoftheroad-72
Rob Z
ace
That's so well seen and so well shown! Love it with its candy colours.. :)
November 8th, 2024
