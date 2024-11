Horses from the restored carousel on Geelong foreshore. 24 of the original 36 horses, believed to be rare hand carved examples by the American Charles Dare, have been restored.Each horse took 300 hours to restore including the scraping back of 40 layers of paint as well as dismantling, repairing and reassembling the horses that were in a very dilapidated and westhered condition.Posting early as leaving early for a short trip away.More information: https://www.geelongaustralia.com.au/carousel/article/item/8d230561d7d943b.aspx