Previous
Photo 1274
A wonderful bird is a pelican . . .
. . . He can take in his beak,
Food enough for a week,
His beak canhold more than his belican,
But I'm darned if I see how the helican!
Young pelican learning to fish, Metung Victoria
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
8
7
Views
15
Comments
8
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
12th November 2024 12:21pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
gloria jones
ace
Wow...What a grand capture.
November 14th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a fab shot - they really are remarkable.
November 14th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oh ! what a delightful capture - certainly is a delightful bird ! fav
November 14th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Great capture
November 14th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
November 14th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A clever piece of engineering in nature.
November 14th, 2024
haskar
ace
Great timing and fabulous capture.
November 14th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Wow. This is a wall hanger for sure. Great timing and shot. Perfection.
November 14th, 2024
