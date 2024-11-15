Previous
A wonderful bird is a pelican . . . by ankers70
A wonderful bird is a pelican . . .

. . . He can take in his beak,
Food enough for a week,
His beak canhold more than his belican,
But I'm darned if I see how the helican!

Young pelican learning to fish, Metung Victoria
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Suzanne


@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
gloria jones
Wow...What a grand capture.
November 14th, 2024  
Rob Z
What a fab shot - they really are remarkable.
November 14th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Oh ! what a delightful capture - certainly is a delightful bird ! fav
November 14th, 2024  
Renee Salamon
Great capture
November 14th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful capture
November 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
A clever piece of engineering in nature.
November 14th, 2024  
haskar
Great timing and fabulous capture.
November 14th, 2024  
Wendy
Wow. This is a wall hanger for sure. Great timing and shot. Perfection.
November 14th, 2024  
