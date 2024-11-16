Previous
Setting off by ankers70
Setting off

Hotham, Victoria, 14th November 2024. Setting off on our first high country walk of this trip. Very misty, foggy and ominous.
Suzanne

ace
@ankers70
mike ace
stunning scene
November 15th, 2024  
