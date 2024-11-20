Sign up
Photo 1279
Misty morning Mount Hotham 2
All the little details of bark and lichen and drops of water and spider webs and rocks in the mist
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
Suzanne
ace
@ankers70
I like photography and have taken photographs all my adult life. I combine photos and journaling. I love sharing photos and I love...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R50
Taken
14th November 2024 7:54am
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Nice and interesting collage
November 19th, 2024
